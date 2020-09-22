Martha Creek didn’t really resemble a creek.
When it wasn’t in a culvert, overgrown invasive plants in its ditch-like channel provided no shade for juvenile salmon trying to safely migrate from the Stillaguamish River.
Now, after two years of planning and design work, the Warm Beach area creek has been restored to a more natural state, the latest piece of new habitat in Port Susan that juvenile salmon can call home.
This project, funded with $180,000 from the state Recreation Conservation Office, started in 2018 with design work to restore a 500-foot section of Martha Creek that meanders between several homes from a steep ravine to Port Susan.
The Tulalip Tribes managed the restoration project, part of a handful of large and small efforts to repair salmon habitat throughout Western Washington.
Neil Shea, forests and fish watershed scientist for the Tulalip Tribes, said he hopes the results mirror the restoration of nearby Greenwood Creek that experienced the return of a surprising amount of juvenile fish just a year after the project.
“For the tribes, especially, salmon is kind of a way of life," Shea said. "They really invest in the wild population of chinook and coho and other salmon to maintain and improve.”
In recent years, the state and tribes have restored and protected local sites such as the 250-acre Leque Island estuary between Stanwood and Camano, the 88-acre zis-a-ba estuary site south of Stanwood and the 4,122-acre Port Susan Bay preserve. Earlier this year, the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians agreed to buy about 248 acres of farmland to restore to fish habitat near the mouth of the Stillaguamish River adjacent to the Port Susan Bay preserve.
The local habitat projects aim to help restore all salmon populations, including Chinook — the preferred food of orca whales. The efforts aim to help reverse dwindling populations of both species.
“We can apply for state and federal grants funding to do projects that restore salmon habits and a project that we perceive as important for keeping the local salmon population alive because the numbers have been pretty bad. So we are focusing on local and small-scale projects,” Shea said.
Starting in the 1950s, Martha Creek has been transformed by local property owners. The creek, which flows from Martha Lake, had been funneled through a ditch and a series of culverts that crisscross the land.
“For the past 60 or 70 years, the condition of the creek has been getting worse,” Shea said
During the past two winters, all three landowners at the mouth of the creek experienced major flooding. As large volumes of water flow out of the steep ravine, massive amounts of sand and fine gravel have filled the culverts and the ditch, allowing the creek to overflow.
At the end of the creek, an 18-inch concrete pipe connecting to the Stillaguamish delta made it difficult for fish to make it to the creek, Shea said.
“This creek was in such a degraded state from being put in a ditch that those fine sediments were accumulating over time and aggregating over time,” Shea said. “The pipes were under sized, so they started to fill up with sediment.”
The flooding was so bad in 2018 that the creek carved a new channel through a neighbor’s yard, Shea said.
“Essentially this was becoming a headache for them,” Shea said.
Fixing the constantly overflowing creek is what really convinced one of the landowners.
“We were having troubles with the creek overflowing,” neighbor Glenn Forslund said. “But the salmon enhancement part of it is something that interested me because I'm a conservationist. I’m a hunter and fisherman, and anything to help the salmon around here would be a good thing.”
The new, larger channel mitigates flooding risk and should help salmon recovery, Shea said.
“It has its own natural geometry, it needs to be able to move around a little bit, establish its own bed and banks,” he said. “That creek was just never given the chance to do it because it was kind of forced to be in a ditch.”
Crews also ripped out invasive plants from the creek bank and will plant native species in October.
“We really want to reset the land, start from the beginning and plant species that would naturally be out here,” Shea said
Originally, planners sought to create a small, pocket estuary. But since the creek wasn't originally a natural estuary, it will technically become a coastal wetland.
However, due to the close proximity of the Stillaguamish delta, juvenile fish are still expected to swim into Marth Creek's lower reaches to mature — something that hasn't been possible for decades.
“The closer to the delta in Stilly that you are, the more important a creek like this is to the juvenile fish,” Shea said. “So we are expecting to see a lot come back.”
