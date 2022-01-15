A tsunami advisory was in effect for the Washington coast and the length of the Pacific Coast on Saturday morning after an undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation of Tonga.
For Washington, starting after 8:30 a.m., strong currents and waves are possible in the Strait of Juan de Fuca and San Juan Islands, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center. A tsunami advisory is generally for waves of 1-3 feet, and that is the current expectation, according to officials.
The tsunami advisory includes Camano Island.
The National Weather Service said in a statement Saturday morning that this tsunami could be capable of producing strong currents that may be "hazardous to swimmers, boats and coastal structures. Widespread inundation is NOT expected."
Officials said they recommend those living in coastal areas "move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local emergency officials."
The estimated times for the first waves, which are not to be expected to be the strongest waves:
- Long Beach, 8:35 a.m.
- La Push, 8:45 a.m.
- Neah Bay, 8:50 a.m.
- Westport, 8:50 a.m.
- Moclips, 8:55 a.m.
- Port Angeles, 9:30 a.m.
- Port Townsend, 9:55 a.m.
⚠TSUNAMI ADVISORY⚠The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a TSUNAMI ADVISORY for the Washington coast, resulting from a volcanic eruption near Tonga around 830pm Fri PST. More information to follow. https://t.co/YiMytOrM9y— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 15, 2022
If you're just waking up, a tsunami advisory remains in effect for the outer coast, San Juan Islands & coast of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.What does this mean? Stay out of the coastal water and away from the shoreline! We'll continue to post updates as available this morning! https://t.co/6q7JmE7sLP— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 15, 2022
7 AM | Tsunami Advisory remains in effect. Stay out of the water and away from the shore in these areas. Follow us and https://t.co/LKhnqlOvZn for updates. #wawx pic.twitter.com/QEW3LBmNTI— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 15, 2022
Some #Tsunami observations are coming in now:35 cm Nikolski AK30 cm Atka AK30 cm Adak AK20 cm Monterey CAContinue to monitor https://t.co/npoUHxEZLS for the most up-to-date information.— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 15, 2022
TSUNAMI ADVISORY 6: See https://t.co/npoUHxEZLS for alert areas. Volcanic Eruption in Tonga Islands 2027PST Jan 14: #NTWC— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 15, 2022
A #Tsunami Advisory means: a dangerous wave is on the way. Strong and unusual currents are expected along the coast, and in bays, marinas, and harbors. Move to high ground and away from the shore. More at https://t.co/npoUHxEZLS. pic.twitter.com/MCLDdN9qPp— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 15, 2022
#Tsunami via reports from Hawaii and @NWS_PTWC : boats are up on the docks in Hawaii. Not seeing inundation. West Coast residents be prepared for impacts in bays and harbors. Live-aboards seek shelter and high ground. Follow local instructions.— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 15, 2022
