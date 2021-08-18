All teachers and staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18 or risk losing their jobs, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday.
In addition to the vaccine mandate — which includes all public, charter and private school teachers and staff, including at colleges — Inslee said the state is reimposing a statewide indoor mask mandate.
“It has been a long pandemic, and our students and teachers have borne their own unique burdens throughout,” Inslee said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “This virus is increasingly impacting young people, and those under the age of 12 still can’t get the vaccine for themselves. We won’t gamble with the health of our children, our educators and school staff, nor the health of the communities they serve.”
In the Stanwood-Camano School District, officials know that roughly two-thirds of the about 620 employees were already vaccinated during clinics in the winter and spring, said Maurene Stanton, the district executive director of human resources. It's possible more district employees have been vaccinated since then, and school officials said they are in the process of confirming employees' vaccination status, as now required by the state.
"There's no question that the vaccine provides another layer of safety," Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said Wednesday. "Our hope is that through conversations with (unvaccinated) staff that they might be willing to get a shot."
Snohomish Health District had previously enacted its own, more strict, indoor mask mandate that takes precedence over the state mandate, including for indoor sports, health officials said.
“We need to do everything we can to slow down transmission and prevent the need for more painful restrictions that would be needed to curb the hospital surge, if it continues,” Snohomish County health officer Dr. Chris Spitters said in a media briefing Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, 75 county residents were hospitalized due to COVID, and intensive care units in the county were at 90% capacity, Spitters said.
About 70% of eligible Snohomish County residents have received at least one shot of a vaccine. That still leaves nearly 250,000 eligible adults unvaccinated and 125,000 children who are not yet approved to get shots, Spitters said.
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in the media briefing Tuesday that choosing to be vaccinated remains the right decision.
“Not being vaccinated means that you have a higher risk of serious illness or death,” Somers said.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 132 new COVID-19 cases reported last week — the most confirmed new cases in a single week during the pandemic, according to the Snohomish Health District. Snohomish County saw its two-week COVID rate increase for the seventh straight week to 366 new cases per 100,000 people, the highest since early January. There were 1,685 new cases in the county last week, the fifth-most recorded in one week.
In Island County, the case rate was at 311 infections per 100,000 residents from July 28-Aug. 10, according to the state Department of Health. That’s the highest COVID rate the county has seen. Camano recorded 26 new cases last week, the fourth straight week of double-digit cases after 19 weeks of new cases in the single-digits, according to Island County Public Health.
The new vaccine mandate comes a week after Inslee announced most state workers, private health care and long-term care employees will be required to get a shot or risk losing their jobs. Washington's vaccine mandate also applies to most childcare and early learning providers.
Chris Reykdal, state Superintendent of Public Instruction, wrote to Inslee on Aug. 12 urging a vaccine mandate for school employees.
“As our school buildings reopen this fall for in-person learning, vaccination of our school employees will be a key mitigation measure to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and families,” Reykdal said in a statement Wednesday. “Our ability to maintain continued in-person learning without major COVID-related disruptions will depend on low virus transmission within our schools.”
Under the vaccine mandate, weekly testing will not be an option for employees who want to avoid vaccination and maintain their employment, and the only opt-out is a medical or religious exemption -- official forms completed through the state Department of Health.
The vaccine mandate does not apply to students, though K-12 students and staff are required to wear masks when the school year starts next month, per both Snohomish County and state mask mandates.
Inslee's announcement becomes the most sweeping of actions taken by any state. California and Hawaii have similar requirements, but allow for regular COVID testing as an opt-out.
“We have seen over the last year how widespread masking also saves lives by reducing infection,” Inslee said. “I know this will frustrate some vaccinated folks who thought they wouldn’t have to do this anymore. There are not enough people vaccinated. The result is the explosive growth of a much more infectious strain, the delta variant, and its increasingly concerns impacts on people of all ages.”
