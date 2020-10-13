Waste Management recently discovered it has been collecting yard waste weekly in Stanwood instead of every other week as contracted.
Waste Management reached out to the city about the mistake, proposing three ways to correct the situation: go to every other week collection at the same rate, remain weekly and charge each residential customer an additional $4 per month or a hybrid model with weekly service from March to November for an added $3.80 per month.
The Stanwood City Council chose to keep the price the same and let the collection go to the contracted frequency of every other week.
In other Waste Management business, the company has often picked up items left beside garbage bins without charge, but the charge is $4.93. That charge might start showing up on household bills when they put out extras.
Director of Public Works Kevin Hushagen said there would likely be blowback from customers either way. The contract can be revisited when it expires at end of April 2022.
In other city business, City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson announced that residents will be able to speak to the council at online meetings, rather than have their written comments read by staff. Residents will need to have video capability and sign up by 9 a.m. the day of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.