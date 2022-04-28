Officials have temporarily closed the Camano Island waste transfer station.
The closure is due to issues with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad providing enough intermodal shipping containers, which are used to ship solid waste by rail to the regional landfill, Island County officials said Thursday.
The waste transfer station is at capacity, officials said.
BNSF has indicated that staffing and related supply chain issues are the cause of the delays, and they are working to quickly resolve the issues, county officials said.
However, the facility will still be open and available for self-haul recycling services.
In all, the Coupeville Transfer Station, Camano Island Transfer Station, Oak Harbor Drop-box Facility and the Bayview Drop-box Facility will be closed to residential and commercial self-haul solid waste collection, and disposal services until further notice.
As soon as shipping containers become available, and the facilities are able to remove excess stockpiled refuse, collection and disposal services will reopen, officials said.
For updates and more information, visit islandcountywa.gov/PublicWorks/SolidWaste/Pages/Home.asp
Snohomish County impacted, too
The Snohomish County Council on Wednesday approved an emergency contract with Waste Management Inc. to aid Snohomish County Solid Waste in the removal of excess refuse at local transfer stations.
Trash has built up since the start of the year due to the shortage of intermodal containers used for waste-by-rail shipments to the Roosevelt Landfill located in south central Washington. These containers are provided to county by Republic Services and BNSF.
The $2 million short-term waste transportation and disposal agreement will give Solid Waste workers the ability to transport more garbage out of county facilities, county officials said.
“We appreciate Waste Management working with us to resolve this unfortunate situation and allow us to protect the health and safety of Snohomish County’s residents,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a news release. “Rail service disruptions and supply chain challenges have caused a significant backlog of garbage in county facilities, and the County Council and I are united in our commitment to get this resolved as quickly as possible.”
While the contract with Waste Management will give county workers another outlet to begin lowering refuse levels at the facilities, it will take time to return to normal levels, officials warned.
“We still may have to shut down some of our facilities temporarily in order to catch up on the removal of this excess garbage, but this emergency contract will help ease the strain on our system,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said.
As of Wednesday, the buildup of garbage has not exceeded Snohomish County facility limits. However, the Airport Road and Southwest Recycling and Transfer Stations are reaching their capacity limits, which would trigger a shutdown. The last time a shutdown due to capacity limits was triggered was in 2008.
For updates and more information, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/5431/Check-the-Lines and snohomishcountywa.gov/207/Solid-Waste.
