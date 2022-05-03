Officials plan to reopen the Camano Island waste transfer station on Wednesday, May 4, after closing the facility April 28 when it reached capacity.
The closure was due to issues with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad providing enough intermodal shipping containers, which are used to ship solid waste by rail to the regional landfill, Island County officials said.
Though the site will be open, county officials said they expect to be busier than usual though the weekend.
"As a result, please expect that lines and delays may exist at all facilities," according to a statement from the county. "Thank you for your patience as we resolve the supply chain issue."
BNSF had indicated that staffing and related supply chain issues were the cause of the delays, county officials said.
"Following receipt of containers from BNSF" on Wednesday, May 4, all Island County solid waste facilities are set to resume normal operations and hours, county officials said in a statement.
The closure did not impact Waste Management's regular curbside garbage collection service.
In all, the Coupeville Transfer Station, Camano Island Transfer Station, Oak Harbor Drop-box Facility and the Bayview Drop-box Facility were closed for five days.
For updates and more information, visit islandcountywa.gov/PublicWorks/SolidWaste/Pages/Home.asp
Snohomish County impacted, too
The Snohomish County Council on April 27 approved an emergency contract with Waste Management Inc. to aid Snohomish County Solid Waste in the removal of excess refuse at local transfer stations.
Trash has built up since the start of the year due to the shortage of intermodal containers used for waste-by-rail shipments to the Roosevelt Landfill located in south central Washington. These containers are provided to county by Republic Services and BNSF.
The $2 million six-month waste transportation and disposal agreement will give Solid Waste workers the ability to transport more garbage out of county facilities, county officials said.
“We appreciate Waste Management working with us to resolve this unfortunate situation and allow us to protect the health and safety of Snohomish County’s residents,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a news release. “Rail service disruptions and supply chain challenges have caused a significant backlog of garbage in county facilities, and the County Council and I are united in our commitment to get this resolved as quickly as possible.”
While the contract with Waste Management will give county workers another outlet to begin lowering refuse levels at the facilities, it will take time to return to normal levels and might not clear the backlog, officials warned.
“We still may have to shut down some of our facilities temporarily in order to catch up on the removal of this excess garbage, but this emergency contract will help ease the strain on our system,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said.
As of last week, the buildup of garbage has not exceeded Snohomish County facility limits. However, the Airport Road and Southwest Recycling and Transfer Stations are reaching their capacity limits, which would trigger a shutdown. The last time a shutdown due to capacity limits was triggered was in 2008.
For updates and more information, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/5431/Check-the-Lines and snohomishcountywa.gov/207/Solid-Waste.
