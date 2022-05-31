Matt Graham is on a mission.
With precision and a detailed plan, the Stanwood man has been steadily building and growing his Ares Watch Company since 2018.
“There are not too many American watchmakers,” Graham said.
Fascinated with watches since he was a boy, Graham saved his money picking spinach at area farms when he was 14 to buy a Citizen Promaster dive watch. It arrived in a yellow scuba tank package, which he still displays.
“I’ve just had this passion for watches since I was a kid,” he said. “I like the mechanics of them.”
As he grew older, Graham never lost his love of the watch. He worked as a police officer, with the Federal Air Marshal Service and then the Central Intelligence Agency.
During downtime, he’d draw in his journals, sketching watches.
By 2018, it was time for a transition. His wife asked him a simple question.
“She asked me, ‘if I could wake up tomorrow and do anything, what would it be?’” he recalled. “I said, ‘I’d make watches.’ She said, ‘Great, go make watches.’”
Graham starting making a plan.
“The first question was would I build a watch or a watch company — because they are entirely different paths,” the Stanwood High alum said. “But I wanted to build an American watch company.”
He set up shop at home and focused on the next question: What watch to make?
“I built the timer I wanted. If others liked it, too, then great,” Graham said of the Diver 1. “But I was making this for me.”
He describes it as a mission timer.
“It’s like a watch but cooler,” he said.
On most wristwatches, the bezels — a rotating ring that encircles the glass to set a particular time of reference — allow the wearer to track time as it counts up. But Ares Watch's mission timer bezels count down.
“You don’t go to your stove and set the oven timer to count up. You set an end time,” he said.
The Diver 1 is also built to survive depths of 1,000 meters, boasts illumination that’s about five times brighter than the average watch and features an offset crown on the opposite side than usual to avoid snagging.
“The overkill was by design. It’s tougher than it needs to be. We built it with intention. Every single aspect is with intent,” Graham said. “I put my watch on and leave it on. You don’t have to take it off to shower or to mow the lawn. It’s a tool.”
To create the exact watch he envisioned, he started from scratch and created the tools to mill each watch case — in black or stainless steel — in-house.
After machining the cases, they are deburred and bead-blasted before heading to assembly, which features about 200 parts. It takes two days to make a watch.
By late 2021, Ares had expanded its offerings and moved to the top floor of the Port Susan Commons building in Stanwood, where he has a showroom by appointment. For more, visit areswatches.com.
The company now had five employees handling all aspects of watchmaking.
“Watchmakers wanted a southern-facing office with natural light,” Graham said, gesturing to the large windows overlooking Highway 532.
Though popular with military and law enforcement, the Ares clientele has proven to be diverse, he said.
“This is an everyday watch. We have customers from across the board — from truck drivers to the FBI,” Graham said.
He’s even started a podcast, recorded in a studio in the Stanwood office, where he interviews customers and discusses their stories.
The first episode launched earlier this month featuring Jack Carr, a former Navy SEAL task unit commander and New York Times bestselling author. Carr’s The Terminal List book series is being adapted into an Amazon TV series starring Chris Pratt that will be released on the streaming platform July 1.
“Many people reach out with testimonials, including Jack Carr, who wears a Diver 1 and mentions it in his material,” Graham said. “The gear and equipment in his books is very specific.”
Carr wrote the watch into the TV series, and Graham sent the studio a few watches and gear. But Graham said he doesn’t know if they’ll make an appearance on screen.
Meanwhile, he’s continuing to follow his plan of building and growing his Stanwood-based watchmaking company — a rarity in America.
As of May 2021, there were only an estimated 1,970 people in the country working as watchmakers, watch technicians and mechanical timepiece repairers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“My goal is to make 2,500 a year. We’re not there yet,” Graham said. “When we do hit that mark, then I’d look at myself and say that I’m a watchmaker.”
