Snohomish County’s Public Works has implemented new initiatives to make customer trips to its Solid Waste recycling and transfer facilities more efficient and take less time.
Operations Supervisor Skip Knutsen said newly installed onsite cameras will show customers the wait lines at recycling and transfer stations and drop box sites, including North County Recycling & Transfer Station in Arlington.
“Our new campaign, called More Time for Other Things, enables residents to spend less time at the dump and more time for, well, doing anything else,” he said.
A new link, Check the Lines, on the Solid Waste webpage at snohomishcountywa.gov provides camera views at all locations, except the Dubuque Road drop box facility. Cameras are expected to be installed there by year end.
Solid Waste has more plans to improve customer visits to its facilities, according to Knutsen.
- Details about peak visitor times and traffic volume are posted online on the Facility Locations webpage. Data shows that visits in the early mornings and late afternoons are the least crowded, and traffic volumes are at their heaviest during the weekend.
- Reusable vehicle litter bags are available to customers at facilities for a limited time.
- A new paperless billing and web portal payment system expected by early 2020 will speed commercial clients in and out of the facilities without the need to pay on-site.
Disposal fees from solid waste stations help fund county programs like the Household Hazardous Waste Program, Litter Wranglers road cleanup, disaster debris and solid waste planning, and abandoned vehicle removal.
Where to go
The North County Recycling & Transfer Station at 19600 63rd Ave. NE in Arlington, is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for garbage, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for recycling, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends for both. The minimum dump fee is $20; $11 for yard debris
See it live
To view facility webcams, visit the Check the Lines webpage, at snohomishcountywa.gov.
