Coronavirus Stanwood

The COVID-19 virus.

 Center for Disease Control image

Below is a list of the status of Stanwood-Camano area businesses, organizations and services that are either open, closed, restricted access or modified operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

This is an ever-evolving list, so check back for updates. To send us updates, please email newsroom@scnews.com.

Stanwood-Camano businesses are asked to complete this form to help the chambers of commerce in response to the outbreak.

Closed or limits imposed

  • Stanwood Community and Senior Center closed to public
  • Josephines Caring Community closed to public
  • Stanwood-Camano schools
  • Stanwood Library
  • Camano Library
  • Snohomish PUD
  • Camano Island Fire & Rescue halting outside use of facilities and administration staff working remotely.
  • Camano Center, but Meals on Wheels will continue
  • 2nd Chance Thrift Shop is closed 

Services suspended

  • Warm Beach Senior Community
  • Cedarhome Baptist services canceled through March
  • St. Cecelia Catholic Church open but masses canceled until further notice
  • Camano Lutheran services canceled through March
  • St. Aidans Episcopal Church services canceled through March
  • Our Savior’s Lutheran Church services canceled through March
  • Anchor of Hope services canceled through March
  • Loco Billys Wild Moon Saloon cancelling all events for the month of March

Open, but with restrictions

  • Stanwood Camano Food Bank is open, but they ask people speak to the person outside and return to your car. A worker will bring the food and goods to the car.
  • Stanwood City Hall is open, but services are suspended and people are encouraged to pay bills online or through the mail or drop box.
  • Stanwood Police Station is open, but some services such as fingerprinting are suspended.

Open or operational

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

More from this section

Load comments