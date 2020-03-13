Below is a list of the status of Stanwood-Camano area businesses, organizations and services that are either open, closed, restricted access or modified operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is an ever-evolving list, so check back for updates. To send us updates, please email newsroom@scnews.com.
Stanwood-Camano businesses are asked to complete this form to help the chambers of commerce in response to the outbreak.
Closed or limits imposed
- Stanwood Community and Senior Center closed to public
- Josephines Caring Community closed to public
- Stanwood-Camano schools
- Stanwood Library
- Camano Library
- Snohomish PUD
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue halting outside use of facilities and administration staff working remotely.
- Camano Center, but Meals on Wheels will continue
- 2nd Chance Thrift Shop is closed
Services suspended
- Warm Beach Senior Community
- Cedarhome Baptist services canceled through March
- St. Cecelia Catholic Church open but masses canceled until further notice
- Camano Lutheran services canceled through March
- St. Aidans Episcopal Church services canceled through March
- Our Savior’s Lutheran Church services canceled through March
- Anchor of Hope services canceled through March
- Loco Billys Wild Moon Saloon cancelling all events for the month of March
Open, but with restrictions
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank is open, but they ask people speak to the person outside and return to your car. A worker will bring the food and goods to the car.
- Stanwood City Hall is open, but services are suspended and people are encouraged to pay bills online or through the mail or drop box.
- Stanwood Police Station is open, but some services such as fingerprinting are suspended.
Open or operational
- Island Transit, more information here
- Community Transit, more information here
- Stanwood Camano YMCA. Child care care services were expanded with a six-week child camp.
- Camano Island Solid Waste transfer station
