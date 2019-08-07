Camano car show shares location with outdoor market
The 28th annual Collectors Car Show and Outdoor Market is happening 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Enjoy food, music, beer garden, raffle, indoor art show, ukulele performance and Car Care 101 class. Vote for People’s Choice award winner. Admission is free to visitors. Registration by Aug. 9: car show, $20; vendors, $35 or $45 with a table. To inquire, call 360-387-0222 or visit camanocenter.org.
Senior center presents 10th car and motorcycle show
Stanwood Senior Center will host the Community Car and Motorcycle Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the center, 7430 276th St. NW. Kids can sign up for the pedal car class. Everyone can enjoy food, music and prizes, too. See muscle and stock cars, street and hot rods, motorcycles, trucks and off-road vehicles. Vote for Crowd Favorite and Res-idents’ Choice winners. Free to spectators. Vehicle registration costs $15 advance, $20 day of. 360-629-3282 or Stanwoodseniorcenter.org.
Roadwork updates for the region
State and county road crews are working on roads in many areas at the same time – but is taking a break for the Fourth of July holiday.
See WSDOT.wa.gov, @WSDOT or dial 511 for all projects; here are a few:
In Skagit County:
• SR 536 – Mount Vernon: Paving project from Interstate 5 to the Skagit River Bridge in downtown will continue through September. Repaving work is finished.
• SR 538/College Way: A widening project under Interstate 5 continues. Expect nighttime lane closures. See mountvernonwa.gov, click on Projects.
In Snohomish County:
• I-5 – Conway-Arlington: Expect daytime single lane closures and nightly double lane closures as weather-dependent work continues to repair the concrete road surface. Avoid peak travel hours. Plan to use alternate routes and expect big traffic backups and delays.
• US 2
* I-5 to Snohomish: Two more totally dry weekend closures are needed to complete rehabilitating the Hewitt Avenue trestle. Westbound lanes and ramps will close at 7 p.m. Friday and reopen by 4 a.m. Monday. Detour routes, 12 miles southbound to SR 96 and 10 miles northbound to Marysville, will cause big backups and delays for motorists. Don’t go that way, if possible.
* Bickford to Gold Bar: Numerous overnight ramp closures and lane reductions from Aug. 8-18. Expect delays and pilot cars in some areas.
* Index to Skykomish: Resurfacing work is underway. Expect daytime alternating traffic on Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.
• SR 530 – Arlington to Rockport: two projects, one near Lind Road and one north of Darrington, are in progress through August. Expect delays of 10 to 20 minutes.
In Island County:
• SR 20 – Deception Pass Bridge: Crews will be removing old paint from the smaller Canoe Pass Bridge in August. The Canoe Pass parking area serves as the staging area for the two-year project that began in May 2019, limiting public parking. Expect delays and occasional lane closures.
For updates and advisories: WSDOT’s traffic information radio stations are 530 AM and 1610 AM.
Fines for HOV lane violations increase
Higher, and new, fines went into effect July 28 for high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane violators in Washington.
A change to state law this year not only increases the existing fine, it adds a higher fine for repeat offenders and a new fine for those who use a fake passenger, such as a doll or dummy, in their vehicle. The new maximum fine is $536.
The fine changes apply to violations of HOV, high occupancy toll (HOT) and express toll lanes (ETL) regulations:
• Initial violation fine is $186, from $136.
• Subsequent violations within a two-year period, $336 fine.
• Fake passenger, $200 fine in addition to the violation fine, for a possible maximum fine of $536.
New signs posted along several state highways will remind travelers of the new maximum fines.
HOV violators prevent HOV and other lanes from operating as intended to help traffic flow more freely and are one of the top traffic complaints, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol. The lanes usually move more people than a general purpose lane, even when they don't look full.
In addition to allowing carpoolers to travel in them, HOT and ETL systems also allow drivers traveling alone to purchase a more convenient travel time by paying a toll.
Report HOV violators to the WSDOT HERO program online at wsdot.wa.gov or 1-877-764-HERO (pull over to do so).
DUI panel for Island County drivers
Island County drivers who have received a citation for DUI, minor in possession and negligent or reckless driving are required to attend an IDIPIC DUI/Underage Drinking Prevention Panel. The next North Whidbey panels begin at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 12:45 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21, in the Oak Harbor Library meeting room, 1000 SE Regatta Drive, Oak Harbor. To inquire: 360-672-8219 or idipic.org.
Liability insurance required for motorcycles
Washington's mandatory auto insurance law also applies to motorcycles as of July 28.
Motorcycles were exempt from the mandatory auto liability insurance law until the state Legislature earlier this year eliminated the exemption. Only one state, New Hampshire, doesn’t require insurance to help pay the cost of injuries or damage done to others in the event of an accident, according to the NW Insurance Council.
Administered by the Washington State Department of Licensing, the law requires all drivers to carry liability insurance with liability limits of at least: $25,000 for injuries to or death of another person resulting from a motor vehicle crash; $50,000 for injuries to or death of all others resulting from a motor vehicle crash; $10,000 for damage to another person's property resulting from a motor vehicle crash.
Alternatives to insurance are a certificate of deposit to cover the same amount or a liability bond of at least $60,000.
The new law does not include motor scooters, mopeds or other vehicles already exempt under current law. Failure to have liability insurance can result in a fine of $550 or more.
Commission to decide on proposed ferry fare increases
Washington State Transportation Commission meets today in Seattle to decide on proposed fare changes for state ferries. Public comment was accepted through July 29.
The proposed increase(s) must generate $407 million in fare revenue between July 1 this year and June 30, 2021, as required two-year state transportation budget for Washington State Ferries operations.
In the proposal being considered, ferry fares will increase twice in the coming year:
Fare increases for Oct. 1:
2.5% for vehicles, 2% for passengers, 5% for oversize on the international route, 100% for no-show fee.
Additional fare increases for May 1, 2020:
2.5% for vehicles, 2% for passengers, 5% for oversize on the international route, 25 cents for the capital surcharge (to build a new ferry).
Two pilot programs to test fare changes and collections also are proposed – one would test a different passenger fare of low-income riders; the other would test a “Good to Go” system such as now used to collect tolls on highways and bridges.
See more at wstc.wa.gov.
