Roadwork in the region
State and county road crews are working on roads in many areas at the same time. Before you travel, check WSDOT.wa.gov, @WSDOT or dial 511 for all projects in progress. Get text alerts from the WSDOT traffic app, @wsdot_north. WSDOT’s traffic information radio stations are 530 AM and 1610 AM. Here are a few:
In Island County
• Camano Island – Island County Public Works is applying hot mix asphalt overlays on Camano road surfaces this week (Sept. 3-6), depending on weather: East Camano Drive: Can Ku Road to Short Road.
• SR 20 – Deception Pass Bridge: Round-the-clock sandblasting and painting on the bridges started last week (Aug. 26). Expect loud noise and overnight lane closures Saturdays through Thursdays. Parking is limited.
In Snohomish County
• I-5 – Conway to Arlington. Expect single lane daytime closures and double lane overnight closures, as crews grind out wheel ruts and seal cracks, until repair work is finished this fall.
• US 2 – Bickford to Gold Bar: WSDOT will resume work Sept. 4 on the resurfacing project. Travelers can expect lengthy backups and delays of up to 45 minutes during weekday construction.
In Skagit County
• SR 538/College Way –
A widening project under Interstate 5 continues. Expect nighttime lane closures. See mountvernonwa.gov, click on Projects.
Fall expected to bring cheaper gas prices
AAA Washington forecasts gasoline prices this fall will drop 25 cents per gallon compared to summer prices for most drivers in Washington and the West Coast region. The highest average gas price was $3.54 in May, the lowest was $2.86 in March, which prices are not likely to reach, according to AAA.
The reduced cost is attributed to extremely high regional refinery utilization, healthy levels of gasoline stocks, the expected drop-off in demand after Labor Day and the move to winter-blends.
For the best fuel efficiency, AAA advises motorists to perform maintenance, air filter and oil changes as recommended, check tire pressure frequently, lubricate moving parts and replace ignition and emission parts as needed.
Tolling for the SR 99 tunnel to start Nov. 9
Drivers using the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will begin paying tolls on Saturday, Nov. 9, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Drivers have time to prepare by opening a Good To Go! account and pay the lowest rate possible.
State law requires that toll revenues from the SR 99 tunnel that opened in February be used to pay back construction bonds, as well as pay to operate and maintain it. The two-mile-long tunnel runs underneath downtown Seattle and is the nation’s largest double-decked road tunnel.
WSDOT also announced in August the time-of day toll rates for the SR 99 tunnel. A Good To Go! pass gives tunnel drivers the lowest tolls, depending on the time they travel — from $1 late night and weekends to $2.25 during weekday peak travel 3-6 p.m. Without a pass, those same tolls will cost drivers $2 more for each trip, through the Pay By Mail program.
The Washington State Transportation Commission set the time-of-day toll rates for the SR 99 tunnel in 2018, after years of study and community involvement. Toll rates will increase 3% every three years, beginning in July 2022.
All existing Good To Go! passes will work in the tunnel. A limited number of free sticker-passes are available for SR 99 tunnel users; get one at QFC in Stanwood or 99tunnel.com. Passes can be purchased at MyGoodToGo.com. Longer than usual wait times can be expected for anyone calling customer service at 866-936-8246.
WSDOT expects some drivers will choose a different route when tolling begins.
“While the SR 99 tunnel has been a great success, we expect traffic patterns in Seattle will shift when tolling starts,” said Patty Rubstello, WSDOT assistant secretary of Urban Mobility and Access. “We are giving as much advanced notice as possible to allow drivers plenty of time to get ready.”
DUI prevention for Island County drivers
Island County drivers who have received a citation for DUI, minor in possession and negligent or reckless driving are required to attend an IDIPIC DUI/Underage Drinking Prevention Panel. The next North Whidbey panels begin at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, and 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Oak Harbor Library meeting room, 1000 SE Regatta Drive, Oak Harbor. To inquire: 360-672-8219 or idipic.org.
BoatUS: ‘Regular 88’ gas is bad for boats
Boat Owners Association of the United States is warning recreational boaters to avoid filling up with Regular 88 fuel, the latest gasoline blend. It might contain up to 15% ethanol (E15), which BoatUS says is enough to harm the boat motor and void the engine manufacturer’s warranty.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently eliminated the 3.5-month blackout period on the sale of E15 fuel in the summer months. E15 fuel is often one of the lower-priced fuel options, which be appealing even with its lower energy content.
With a lack of consumer-friendly labeling at the pumps, BoatUS says accidently dispensing E15 fuel into a boat’s fuel system is a concern.
The increased use of ethanol in gasoline is a result of the Renewable Fuel Standard that requires the blending of biofuels such as corn-ethanol into the nation’s fuel supply, according to BoatUS. When the law was passed in 2005, lawmakers assumed America’s use of gasoline would continue to grow. However, gasoline usage has not increased as forecast, which today forces more ethanol into each gallon of gas.
Be sure to check your boat engine requirements or visit BoatUS.com for more information.
WSDOT to replace three sets of Amtrak rail cars
The Federal Railroad Administration awarded a $37.5 million grant in August to the Washington State Department of Transportation to acquire at least three sets of new passenger rail cars for the Amtrak Cascades service, as part of Amtrak’s 2019-20 national equipment replacement contract.
The Federal-State Partnership for State of Good Repair grant will allow WSDOT to replace its Talgo 6 trainsets, including the two now in service and one lost in the 2017 derailment in DuPont. The new passenger rail cars are expected to be delivered from the selected manufacturer in the mid-2020s.
In the interim, Amtrak is working to replace the Talgo 6 train sets now in service. This is consistent with the National Transportation Safety Board recommendations following its investigation of the derailment.
WSDOT is working with Amtrak and other agencies to address other safety measures in anticipation of returning Amtrak Cascades service to the Point Defiance Bypass between Tacoma and Nisqually. No date has yet been determined.
The new modern train equipment is expected to help increase ridership and ticket revenue on the Amtrak Cascades system that connects 18 cities between Vancouver, British Columbia and Eugene, Oregon.
