The Whidbey Camano Land Trust recently completed the most expensive acquisition in its history, protecting 226 acres of coastal farm and forest on Admiralty Bay near Coupeville.
The Land Trust partners with landowners to preserve natural areas, public parks and family farms. In recent years, the nonprofit has worked to help protect several Camano sites, including the 30-acre "Sunshine Forest," the Kristoferson Farm, Barnum Point Park and Elger Bay estuary.
The new Whidbey property, to be known as the Keystone Farm and Forest Preserve, includes two-thirds of a mile of shoreline, 175 acres of forest and one of the oldest farms on Whidbey Island.
Land Trust officials said the site became an urgent conservation priority in December when it was placed on the market to be sold for housing development.
“I am so proud of what the Land Trust was able to achieve in such a short time,” Land Trust board member Sally King said. “The large scale of the purchase, proximity to other protected lands, diversity of habitats, opportunities for ecological restoration and potential for education and public access make the acquisition extraordinary in many ways.”
Future plans include restoration of the shoreline by removing a bulkhead, planting native buffers, reforestation and re-establishing a creek to improve habitat for salmon, birds and other wildlife, King said.
The Keystone Preserve beach access and a forest trail system could open to the public in 2024.
The Land Trust acquired the property using $6.5 million from a private donor and Craft3, a regional nonprofit that provides bridge loans to help land trusts complete conservation projects prior to raising funds or securing grants.
“We’re thrilled to have kept Keystone Preserve from being developed so all can enjoy the property in the future,” Land Trust conservation director Ryan Elting said.
