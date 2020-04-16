About 100 firefighters spent hours fighting back an 80-acre to 100-acre brush fire Wednesday near Stanwood-Bryant Road.
No one was injured and no homes were damaged in the blaze that sent plumes of smoke up to be seen for miles around.
The wildfire began when someone was burning a stump on private land in the 5000 block Stanwood Bryant Road near Highway 9. The fire grew out of control to about 1 acre at about 3:45 p.m. when afternoon winds picked up, North County Fire Chief John Cermak said.
About 70 firefighters from area fire districts and 30 firefighters with the Department of Natural Resource responded, but winds helped carry the blaze across several properties, burning grassland, brush and trees. Sections of Stanwood Bryant Road and Highway 9 were shut down for much of the evening.
By 7:30 p.m., the fire was mostly under control, Cermak said. Crews worked through the night and into Thursday morning to fully contain the fire, he said.
North County Fire and DNR crews were still on scene Thursday morning, working to establish a fire line on the west side of the burn, Cermak said. DNR crews will likely be on hand for at least two days, he said.
“This just shows the type of year we could have,” Cermak said. “The humidity was down to 20% after five or six days of dry sunny weather. There are no burn bans right now, so people need to burn safe and follow the rules. Be there with your water source.”
UPDATE with video: SR 9 remains closed between Stanwood Bryant Rd. and 252nd St. NE as crews continue to manage a brush fire. pic.twitter.com/7gwvsZjQMR— WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) April 16, 2020
Arlington City Firefighters IAFF Local 3728·— SnoCoScannerReport (@SnoCoScannerRep) April 15, 2020
Most of North Snohomish County Fire Depts. are at the scene of significant brush fire that stretches from Stanwood-Bryant Rd. South down SR9. Numerous rigs are in the area, please use caution. #DNR #ArlingtonFire #NorthCountyFireEMS pic.twitter.com/UYKUjuoSEX
