White-winged waterfowl that cluster in agricultural areas throughout Western Washington should still be around another few weeks.
About 80,000 snow geese and 20,000 swans winter in the fields around Stanwood and the lower Skagit Valley in the fall and winter months, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Flocks are typically found in agricultural fields on Fir Island, from around Conway to around La Conner, such as near the Fir Island Farms Reserve Unit of Fish and Wildlife's Skagit Wildlife Area. Fields near Big Ditch, north of Stanwood, are also popular viewing spots, according to the WDFW.
Although farmers and the broader community cater to the birds and encourage visitors to come see them, officials have said it’s important that private property and the wildlife be shown respect. Bird-watchers and photographers who pull over along occupied fields should stay in their vehicles or at least along the road, officials said.
Approaching the birds can also have an impact on the birds’ feeding activity, which could harm their ability to survive their flights to Alaska and other areas of the Arctic, wildlife officials have said.
Snow geese, the majority of which breed on Wrangel Island in Russia, usually begin to depart Western Washington at the end of February.
Wrangel Island is in the Arctic Ocean, situated between the Chukchi and East Siberian seas. It boasts the highest density of polar bear dens anywhere, has the most plant life of any arctic area and is the last place on Earth to have a thriving woolly mammoth population, according to research by scientists with the Finnish Museum of Natural History.
The trumpeter and tundra swans generally begin to depart in March.
Trumpeter swans generally head for the forested regions of Alaska and Canada’s western Yukon and northern British Columbia. They are the heaviest living bird in North America, with wingspans that can exceed 10 feet. Tundra swans migrate to Washington from windswept tundra habitats of the Alaska Peninsula. These swans are smaller than trumpeters, with wingspans up to 6 feet, and have a noticeable yellow spot at the base of their eyes.
Both species of swan can form long-term pairs and raise their young together, with young birds following the parents during the first year to important stopover and winter areas in search of food and places to rest. Their natural diets are made up of aquatic vegetation and underwater roots and tubers. They often eat with their heads submerged underwater.
However, with changes in the availability of their native habitats, current wintering habitat is supplemented by eating grasses and leftover agricultural crops like corn and potatoes, according to the WDFW.
Fish and Wildlife has a hotline to report sick, injured or dead swans as part of its ongoing effort to assess the impact of lead poisoning on swans. People can call 360-466-4345, ext. 266, to report swans that have died or need help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.