Two if by sled! Area residents enjoy the snow at Lincoln Hill in Stanwood.
A dog waits expectantly for a chance to chase another snowball at Lions Park on Park Drive in Stanwood.
Traveling downhill on snow can be a blast.
Despite the bitter cold and treacherous travel conditions that came with the snow this week, many people found opportunities to revel in nature's winter wonderland.
Whenever there's snow in Stanwood, it's a tradition for kids of all ages to go sledding on Lincoln Hill, next to Lincoln Hill Retirement Community. This week was no exception.
Youngsters rode sleds and snowboards down the hill. Some rolled down the hill like logs, while others threw snowballs for pets.
There was plenty of snowball throwing. One group of industrious teens built a ramp out of snow, constantly refurbishing it between fun runs.
Fireplace and cocoa weather will continue throughout the week.
Thursday is likely to be cloudier with a higher near 28 and even colder wind around Stanwood, according to the National Weather Service.
There could be some additional snow and freezing rain overnight Thursday, continuing into Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to climb during the day Friday with a high near 41.
It's unlikely to be a white Christmas, but almost certain to be a wet one.
Expect the rain to continue all the way into Christmas on Sunday. But the temperatures that start rising Friday should remain above freezing. In fact, Christmas could reach a high of 52 degrees.
