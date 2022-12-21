Despite the bitter cold and treacherous travel conditions that came with the snow this week, many people found opportunities to revel in nature's winter wonderland.

Whenever there's snow in Stanwood, it's a tradition for kids of all ages to go sledding on Lincoln Hill, next to Lincoln Hill Retirement Community. This week was no exception.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.