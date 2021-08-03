Although the Stanwood Camano Fair is canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, local kids have found other avenues to showcase projects and livestock.
The summer fair season presents an opportunity for children and adults to exhibit their hard work — everything from livestock to displays on horticulture, technology, crafts, food preservation, home economics and art.
Many local kids work on their projects all year as members of 4-H clubs, coordinated by Washington State University Extension offices in Skagit and Snohomish counties, or as a part of Future Farmers of America coordinated by Stanwood High School.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, not only were most fairs canceled last year but kids who are members of 4-H and FFA could not meet in person.
Ashley Hall, assistant professor for 4-H programs through WSU Extension Snohomish County, said her office has worked to reach out to kids during the last year and a half.
“COVID has been very challenging for youth in 4-H, however, they have kept active and busy in many ways,” she said. “For example, our horse program has been very active with virtual shows, virtual mentoring and in-person shows when we were able to meet.”
Kids who are into technology have taken on challenging projects from home.
“Youths from many 4-H clubs came together virtually and created the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Minecraft,” Hall said.
The project is ongoing and can be viewed online at extension.wsu.edu/snohomish/evergreen-state-fairgrounds-minecraft.
Dorothy Elsner, 4-H program coordinator for Skagit County, also said it’s been a tough time.
“It’s really been challenging for kids to participate in 4-H without our usual in-person meetings,” she said. “Although we’ve been meeting by Zoom to stay connected, enrollment in our program, which includes a lot of kids from the Stanwood and Camano area, has dropped by about half.”
Stanwood High School agriculture teacher and Stanwood Camano Fair Livestock Coordinator Margaret Olson said that FFA has also seen a decline in participation.
“Due to having online high school classes, many kids had more time during the day and decided to get jobs,” she said. “FFA just wasn’t a priority anymore.”
Although the Stanwood and Camano Fair is again canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, local kids can participate in the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon, which starts Aug. 11, and the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe, which starts Aug. 26.
The return of these fairs was welcome news to incoming Stanwood High School freshman Allie Bloedel, who is in 4-H and raises goats.
“I’m really sad that the Stanwood Camano Fair is not happening this year,” she said. “But, I’m definitely glad that I will be able to show at Mount Vernon and Monroe.”
Bloedel, who will transition to FFA in the fall, is ready for things to get back to normal.
“Since COVID, we’ve had to do all of our 4-H meetings over Zoom, and it’s just not the same. I really miss meeting in person with my friends,” she said.
Her mom, Kacee Bloedel, has been the superintendent of the goat barn at both the Stanwood Camano Fair and the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe for several years.
“I grew up in Stanwood, and our local fair was always a big part of the summer,” she said. “I love the small, hometown feel and I truly miss it. I know that my kids and their friends feel the same way.”
Cole Tveter, 17, who will be a senior at Stanwood High School in September, was also disappointed.
“I belong to 4-H and FFA and have shown dairy cows at the Stanwood Camano Fair for many years,” he said. “It’s my favorite fair because it’s so close to home.”
Tveter will take his livestock to both the Skagit County Fair and the Evergreen State Fair this year.
“Being able to exhibit the animals I’ve worked so hard to raise is very important to me, and I’m relieved that I’ll be able to show this year,” he said. “If there hadn’t been any fairs in Washington, I was seriously considering going to Idaho and Montana to find show opportunities.”
Elsner is hopeful that once school is back in session, youth agricultural programs will get back on track.
“It’s so important for 4-H and FFA members to be together so that they can encourage and support each other,” she said. “When kids meet in person, they able to really share and get excited about each other’s projects — we’ve all missed this.”
Elsner notes that each fair will operate a bit differently than they have in years past.
“Social distancing, masking and other COVID-19 protocols are still a part of life, and it’s extremely important that families are informed when they decide to participate,” Elsner said.
The Bloedels are ready for fair season.
“Although we will really miss showing at the Stanwood Camano Fair this year, we’re excited to be getting our animals ready for the Skagit County and Monroe fairs,” Kacee Bloedel said. “It’s an important part of our lives.”
The Stanwood Camano Fair Board is looking toward next year.
"We are already planning for the Stanwood Camano Fair in 2022," Olson said. "The board understands how important this event is to our community — especially our youths."
To find out about how to exhibit at the Skagit County Fair visit skagitcounty.net/departments/fair/main.htm and for the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe visit evergreenfair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.