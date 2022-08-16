Habitat work

Workers move fish from a side channel of the south fork of the Skagit River in preparation for work to expand habitat in the side channel.

 Photo courtesy of Skagit County

For four days in late July, crews were on a muddy rescue mission in the south fork of Skagit River.

With net mesh protecting their faces from mosquitoes, rescuers pulled aside sticks and logs in search of fish — particularly the chinook salmon that use the channel as rearing habitat — that were now cut off from the main stem of the river as water levels dropped.

