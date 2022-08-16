...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Workers move fish from a side channel of the south fork of the Skagit River in preparation for work to expand habitat in the side channel.
For four days in late July, crews were on a muddy rescue mission in the south fork of Skagit River.
With net mesh protecting their faces from mosquitoes, rescuers pulled aside sticks and logs in search of fish — particularly the chinook salmon that use the channel as rearing habitat — that were now cut off from the main stem of the river as water levels dropped.
They were removing salmon from side channels with their bare hands, transferring the fish into buckets of fresh, cold water, and taking them to another channel where the fish were released.
The rescuers were members of the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group, Skagit County Conservation Corps and Washington Conservation Corps. The fish were moved as part of the South Fork Restoration Project in the upper reaches of the estuary near Conway, which will bring improvements to the side channel from which the fish were removed.
The fish "think the danger is us trying to catch them, rather than, you know, the impending doom of a construction project,” said Erin Matthews, who is leading the project's fish rescue efforts.
In times of high water, the side channel is an attractive location for chinook and other local fish species to find food and shelter and to lay their eggs.
When water levels drop in the summer, the side channel disconnects from the main channel and the fish get trapped. Without access to fresh, cold water from the main channel, the trapped salmon die.
The South Fork Restoration Project will include expanding the habitat to support more fish and improving the connection between the side channel and main channel.
The project will include creating two ponds and a high-flow channel, increasing the habitat available from 0.7 acres to 3.1 acres to support four times more salmon, according to a Skagit County news release.
“Many chinook are born hatched out of the gravel, but then they need somewhere to rear nursery habitat before they go to the open ocean,” Matthews said. “A lot of restoration efforts are aimed toward creating more nursery habitat because that's the life stage where a lot of chinook die, and then they never end up being adults who can return and have more salmon to feed orca or humans.”
The project came as a result of realizing through previous area projects that there was potential to increase salmon productivity at the site, said Emily Derenne, project manager of the South Fork Restoration Project for the Skagit County Natural Resources Division.
Working alongside Skagit County Dike District 3, where the side channel is located, the Natural Resources Division worked to acquire grant funding and permits to bring the project to reality.
“The county wants to assist in chinook recovery, and we want to do it in partnership ideally with properties that are already in conservation and restoration status,” Derenne said. “If we can just uplift how those properties are already functioning, then it's a win for everybody.”
As the designs and plans for the project wrapped up and construction began, the Natural Resources Division contracted with the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group, a nonprofit focused on watershed restoration, to lead the charge in removing fish from the side channel in preparation for construction. Over four days, nearly 8,000 fish were moved.
With the water clear of fish, in-water construction and excavation has begun.
Derenne said construction is expected to finish in late September, concluding a project that’s been in the works since 2014.
“There's been lots of conversations and a lot of discussion — a lot of stakeholder and partner outreach,” she said. “Now, you know, watching the trees fall and the earth start moving, it's exciting.”
