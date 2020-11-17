Crews are assembling the final bits and pieces on the new Stanwood High School.
After 2 1/2 years of construction work, the Stanwood Camano School District will get the keys to their 241,500-square-foot building later this month and immediately start the move-in process. Crews will begin by bringing athletic equipment, library materials and items for the Performing Arts Center into the school on Nov. 30.
“That’s the first milestone for taking over the building,” said Liz Jamieson, construction manager for the School District.
The next phase is to install new furniture — desks, tables, chairs, etc. — followed by moving in teachers’ things from their previous classrooms. All of that work should be completed by the end of December, Jamieson said.
Meanwhile, about 70 workers are still on-site, wrapping up electrical projects, putting on a final coat of paint and completing other miscellaneous tasks.
“They’re doing the finishing touches,” Jamieson said. “It’s all pretty minimal.”
The whole project remains on schedule and on budget.
The high school building is part of the larger $147.5 million campus construction project that also includes the 44,000-square-foot Church Creek Campus building that opened in early September — home of Lincoln Hill High School, Lincoln Academy and Saratoga School, a parent partnership homeschool program. The entire project is the largest construction job in city history.
The high school building is on pace to welcome students into the new building in January, though exactly how many depends on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regardless, crews are pushing forward. For passersby on Highway 532, the school will soon look more like a finished campus with no chain link fencing, new landscaping and no more temporary construction buildings on the parking lot.
Inside the modern brick, steel and glass building is a bright, welcoming space for the school’s estimated 1,100 students — about 65% of the building’s enrollment capacity.
The first floor features a massive common area with a two-story wall of south-facing windows that provide ample natural light. That hub provides places for students to gather, including the social stairs with its distinctive wooden benches.
To the west is a wide hallway leading to dozens of classrooms. To the east is the cafeteria, the gyms, locker rooms, weight room, wrestling room and more classrooms.
The second floor features the building’s main entrance from a landscaped plaza on the north side that funnels people to the main office. After hours, the entrance can be split by using doors at the left side of the plaza for athletic events or doors on the right side for the Performing Arts Center. Both sides offer wide staircases and elevators.
To the west is another wide hallway leading to a variety of science classrooms and to the new CTE building that is home to the metal shop, wood shop and two classrooms.
The third floor is home to general classrooms and the spacious library that overlooks the north plaza. The main hallways throughout the building are lined with white board and bulletin board material to offer places for small groups of students to gather during classes.
Some students are already using the new Church Creek Campus to the west of the high school.
The alternative learning environment will eventually be home to 200 or so students who find a traditional school setting is not for them. The school offers several different paths for students to take to earn a diploma.
In between the two buildings are the baseball and softball fields, which will get artificial turf installed later this month.
After all those projects are complete by January, crews will start dismantling the old school buildings on the campus. That work should be finished by summer.
The final step is to build a parking lot and an artificial turf practice field on much of the old footprint of the high school during the summer. The entire high school campus project is slated for completion by October.
“It all is really starting to look like the final product,” Jamieson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.