On a typical Tuesday, about 700 people walk through the doors at the Stanwood Camano YMCA.
Nowadays, giggles from upward of 20 kids are the only noises echoing off the darkened corners of the community hub. Since the governor's stay-home order on March 13, the YMCA morphed into a child care center for kids of front-line workers.
“It’s a quiet place now,” said Dan Powell, Stanwood Camano YMCA branch executive director. “But if the community didn't build this place, there wouldn't be a place to have this childcare option. It's amazing to have kids still in the building.”
During the afternoon on Tuesday, April 21, nine of the 32 children signed up for the program were downstairs making colorful homemade windsocks.
“The first couple of days were a bit odd to them, having this big empty building to themselves,” said Alyshia Main, the School Age Care director at the Stanwood-Camano YMCA. “But now we’re the normalcy of their day. It’s an opportunity to focus on something other than the crisis.”
The staff has created some curriculum such as dinosaur digs, a week of virtual travel, a weather unit. This week, the YMCA will use school district Chromebooks to help kids embark on remote learning.
Just 18 hours after Stanwood-Camano schools closed on March 11, the YMCA unveiled a childcare option for members’ children. But two days later, Gov. Jay Inslee issued the stay-home order, and the YMCA again quickly transitioned to child care for front-line workers.
About 80% of the staff has been temporarily laid off. All but three were part-time workers. Now, five staff members keep the operations running, some working from home when they can.
“Originally, we were expecting lots of kids, but we quickly found that people were staying home, which is a good thing,” Alyshia said. “But there are those who can’t.”
Police officers, firefighters, teachers, nurses and doctors are among the parents who use the YMCA’s child care. There are 32 kids enrolled, but the YMCA averages about 20 a day, Main said.
Children are provided breakfast, a mid-morning snack, lunch and an afternoon snack consistent with the YMCA of the USA’s Healthy Eating and Physical Activity guidelines of trans-fat free, no fried foods, no foods with more than 8 grams of sugar per serving and using only whole grain breads, cereals and crackers along with fresh fruits and vegetables.
The child care staff, which was originally hired for part-time child care in the morning and late afternoon, now mostly works full time. Child care is offered 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parents wait outside and call a phone number for a staff member to escort their child in or out of the building.
While there are no more than 10 people to a room, it’s hard to maintain social distancing with children. Powell said he’s appreciative of the child care staff who are putting their health on the line.
Child care worker Mikayla Hundahl said she understands the risks.
“Helping these parents out is very important to me,” she said.
However, she lives with her grandparents in Stanwood and worries about them, so she pays extra attention to keeping her distance from them at home.
“That part is stressful, trying not to get close to them,” she said. “But we’re OK with it.”
Like most other organizations and businesses, the YMCA is running at a deficit while also seeking federal financial assistance through programs such as the emergency loans. In addition, it’s still soliciting donations through its annual campaign on its website, ymca-snoco.org.
“We were in the middle of our annual fundraising campaign when this thing hit, and we were halfway to our goal,” Main said.
But tight finances won't stop them providing child care, she said.
“Seeing the impact it makes on the kids and the parents has been the most moving part of this,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.