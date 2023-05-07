The NOAH Center in Stanwood recognized 20 years of operations Saturday with a community celebration.
Since its opening in 2003, NOAH has helped to save the lives of more than 50,000 homeless pets.
Volunteer Donovan Blondin, 14, assisted potential adopters with information about cats during the celebration. He adopted his family cat from The NOAH Center and got into volunteering because of his love for animals.
“I hope that all the animals find a good match with the people, and vice versa,” he said.
Along with adopting animals, guests were encouraged to participate in a puppy-kissing booth and tours of the on-site spay-and-neuter clinic.
Three puppies rolled around in their pen, chewing on toys as they awaited cuddles. Several attendees made their way to the booth throughout the day.
“This is dangerous,” said visitor Carol Habowski, trying to stop herself from adopting an endearing mixed-breed puppy as it licked her face. “This is very dangerous.”
NOAH’s Executive Director Stacie Ventura said the shelter has been overcrowded with puppies this year in addition to the adult animals the shelter regularly cares for as they seek permanent homes.
“We’re getting inundated with puppies, which we haven’t seen,” she said. “In the 20 years I’ve been here, it’s probably at its worst.”
One of NOAH’s core missions is to provide spay-and-neuter services to low-income community members in order to help end the overpopulation of puppies and kittens.
NOAH is currently working to design a bigger spay-and-neuter clinic at its site to replace the current, cramped one.
“We do about 8,000 to 9,000 surgeries a year in that tiny space,” Ventura said. “So we’re hoping to double that in the next five years.
"I just want people to understand our programs and to know that all of our animals come from other animal shelters," she continued. "So we're kind of that second-chance shelter. We take animals off of death row."
Ventura emphasized that NOAH relies on volunteers to ensure all animals are taken care of, especially during this busy season.
"All they have to do is go to our website and fill out the volunteer application," she said. "We're always looking for more volunteers and foster families."
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
