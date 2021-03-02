Alan Christopher Young, of Burlington Wash., passed away on Feb. 16 at Skagit Valley Hospital, one day before his 53rd birthday. He was born Feb. 17, 1968 to his loving parents, Jim and Santina Young, at Fort Sill, Okla. where Jim was stationed while serving in the U.S. Army.
Born with Down Syndrome, Alan brought joy to everyone he met. He was a happy baby and an active child.
Alan participated in the Special Olympics for many years and won many medals when he was young. He would wear his medals to church and the pastor would bring him to the front to celebrate his achievements with the entire congregation. He looked so proud and happy, and everyone was pleased for him.
Alan loved all superheroes, especially Spiderman. In fact, at this same church there was a tall, dark-haired man who wore glasses whom Alan thought was Clark Kent. On more than one occasion Alan tried to peek underneath this man's shirt for the Superman suit he believed was hiding beneath his clothing.
Alan could also be a quite a handful. One time when Jim was serving in Korea, Alan managed to find a ladder that had not been put away yet, climbed up the ladder and found himself stuck on the roof of his house. Luckily "Superman" from church was also a neighbor and came to help Santina get Alan off the roof.
Alan loved to bowl, swim, sing at church and attend camp in the summer. He especially loved the Special Friends Camp at Warm Beach designed for older teens and adults with special needs where he was assigned his own one-on-one buddy for the week. Alan's favorites included horseback riding, swimming and music. He always loved music and singing. He attended this camp for years.
Alan had a limited vocabulary, but there was one word he said often and loudly. CAKE! Alan sure did love cake!
Alan lived in an intensive tenant support adult home with Rehabco Residential Services for the last 20 years. Alan developed Alzheimer's, which is common with individuals with Downs and the Rehabco staff cared for him lovingly every step of the way.
Alan was part of a Downs/Alzheimer's study since he was a teen due to the correlation between the two conditions. Alan's life was not only a life well lived, but his participation in this study and the fact that his brain was donated to science is a testament to his life and his/his parents hope that Alan could bring hope and a future cure to people afflicted with the horrible disease of Alzheimer's.
Alan will be missed and is survived by his Mom and Dad, his brother Michael, his sister-in-law, Nerissa, nephew and niece, Aidan and Maya Young. We look forward to reuniting with him in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Alan's name to Warm Beach Camp.
