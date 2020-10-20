Alden was born on a ranch in Lookout, Calif., August 22, 1936 to Howard and Josephine Wendt. He was the youngest of nine children, raised by his four brothers and four sisters after his mother died when he was 15 months old. Alden loved sharing stories of growing up on the ranch. He loved to pass on tales of hunting with his dad and his brothers, fishing in Thousand Lake Valley and on the Sacramento River, and growing up in Redding, Calif.
Alden moved from Redding to the Seattle area in 1961, where he continued a career in the grocery business. Working for over 20 years for Albertson's, he managed stores in the Seattle area. In 1980 he opened Alden's Family Grocer, in Bothell, Wash. Alden and Rosalie moved from Kirkland to Stanwood in 1998, and in 2002 to the farm he loved. Once retired he cut down to working two jobs, at Bull Dog Storage and as a substitute bus driver for the Stanwood Camano School District. Then he retired again, this time to tend to the garden where he grew delicious raspberries and incredible dahlias.
A spiritual man, Alden loved woodworking and made beautiful furniture and outdoor garden décor. His family received many handmade treasures throughout the years. Above all else, Alden loved his family. He especially enjoyed camping and fishing when family could join in the fun.
Alden passed away at home two days before his 84th birthday, at peace on the farm that he loved. Covid-19 restricted visits but he remained connected to his beloved family via Zoom and FaceTime during his final days. He was amazed and delighted by this technology.
Alden is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Rosalie, and a beautiful blended family including Wendie, Terry, Jeff (Iliana), Minda (Warren), Kyle (Elizabeth) and Kevin (Jana). Alden was known as Papa and cherished by 12 grandchildren, Kaitlin, Kelsey and Kendra Crow, Maggie, Fisher and Ingrid Phillips, Ashir Green, Matthew, Destiny, Dylan, Anika and Mackenna Wendt.
To honor Alden a small family celebration was held in his garden. The family suggests donations to Stanwood United Methodist Church, PO Box 296, Stanwood, WA or a to a charity of your choice.
