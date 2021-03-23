Allen Lee Gilbertson born February 28, 1943 to Inor and Louise Gilbertson of Stanwood Wash. Went to school in Stanwood and graduated from Stanwood High School in 1961. He attended Skagit Valley college and transferred to Western Washington University graduating in 1966. Shortly after college graduation Allen was drafted into the U.S Army. December 28, 1966 he was married to Shirley Morgan. They made their first home in Benning, Ga., while Allen finished his tour of duty.
Margie Ann was born on July 10, 1968, eight days before his tour of duty was completed. The family return to Washington on August 1, 1968, making their home on Camano Island. On September 3, 1971, their son Michael Gilbertson was born. In 1988 Shirley and Allen divorced. Allen met and married Joan Tiffany in 1992 together they catered many weddings Funerals and Class reunions till 2007.
Allen's grandson Brandt Gilbertson was born January 21, 2004.
During Allen's life, he was active in land development, he owned and operated Rocky Point Realty of many years on Camano Island.
Allen enjoyed many years of hunting for ducks, geese, pheasants, and deer in Montana with his son Mike and good friend Larry Norgaard.
Allen was well known for his dedication to the Camano Lutheran Church Cemetery he acted as the Cemetery Sexton for over forty years.
One of his true passions was raising a vegetable garden at his home and sharing his crop with everyone he knew including weekly trips to the Stanwood senior center to deliver fresh vegetables.
Allen enjoyed family and friends and for many years held the Gilbertson Family reunion. He also held his last class reunion.
Allen is survived by his son Michael and wife Teresa and grandson Brandt, daughter Margie Ann, his first wife Shirley, brother Kenneth and Ruthann Gilbertson and many cousins and close friends throughout Stanwood, Camano Island, and Montana.
Memorials may be made to the Stanwood-Camano Food Bank or the Camano Lutheran Cemetery
Public graveside service will be held Thursday March 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery, Stanwood.
Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.