Survived by Danny Elder and wife Julie, of Scottsdale Ariz., Sherri Hamlin and husband Rich, of Stanwood, Kelly Elder and wife Corrinne, of Sedro Woolley, Wash.

Anita was the proud mother to five children and 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

At her request no services will be held. See full obit at gilbertsonfh.com

