Ann Doreen Schlotman, 87, of Stanwood, left the world April 8, 2020.
She leaves behind her husband George, of 64 years; daughter Vicki Aungst of Arlington and her husband Tim, daughter Kelly Ruhoff of Stanwood and her husband Bernie; granddaughter Chelsea Lee and husband Jordon and two great-granddaughters; granddaughter Jessica Taylor, her husband David and two great-grandchildren; granddaughter Whitney Eng her husband Colin and two great-granddaughters; grandson Christopher and his fiance Angie; brother-in-law John Hunt of Gloucester, England and nephew Phillip Hunt and his family; sister-in-law Kathy Kleisath of Anacortes, her four children and families.
Ann grew up in Gloucester, England and married in 1956, arriving in America by ship with her U.S. Air Force husband.
The couple settled in Everett, Wash., where they raised their family, enjoyed winters skiing, a river cabin in summers and family vacations at Seaside, Ore. After retiring, they traveled and lived winters in Sun City West, Ariz., for 20 years.
Ann had a sharp sense of humor, well read, engaging, loved her family and had a penchant for crusty bread and flaky pastries. She never forgot her English roots. Her hugs and wit will be sorely missed.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Eileen, brother-in -law David, sister-in-law Sally, her in-laws and great-niece Sara Hunt. She will be laid to rest at Anderson Cemetery, Stanwood.
