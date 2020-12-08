Audrey Lee Angevine, age 86, was born in South Cle Elum, Wash., on August 2, 1934, and passed away at Josephine Caring Community, in Stanwood, Wash., on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020.
Audrey graduated from Highline High School in 1953, following which she worked for Boeing until her marriage to William Angevine for 53 years until his death in 2007. While raising her family, Audrey was an Avon lady for many years and volunteered at Maple Park Elementary school in Lynnwood, then worked for GTE for 15 years until her retirement.
In addition to her husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Agnes Carter; her sister, Virginia Wickman; and her brother, James Carter. She is survived by her four children, Laura Rhodes, Steven Angevine (Linda), Roger Angevine, Tomas Angevine; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister Pamela Carter (Nathan Ashworth); numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends, especially Pat Lund and Martina Gassmann (Paul).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Josephine Caring Community, 9901 272nd Pl. NW., Stanwood, WA.
