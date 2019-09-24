Betty Joan Parr (nee Bjork) passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the age of 90.
The daughter of Axel and Minnie (nee Ludamen) Bjork.
Joan leaves behind two sons from a previous marriage, Joel (Barbara) Morsch and Anders (Carol) Morsch; grandchildren Jennifer Morsch, Jessica (Brad) Lucht, Bryan and Alex Morsch; she was great-grandmother of six and great-great-grandmother of two.
Cremation will be accorded, no services are planned.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.