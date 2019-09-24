Betty Joan Parr (nee Bjork) passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the age of 90.

The daughter of Axel and Minnie (nee Ludamen) Bjork.

Joan leaves behind two sons from a previous marriage, Joel (Barbara) Morsch and Anders (Carol) Morsch; grandchildren Jennifer Morsch, Jessica (Brad) Lucht, Bryan and Alex Morsch; she was great-grandmother of six and great-great-grandmother of two.

Cremation will be accorded, no services are planned.

