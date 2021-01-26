Beverly Betz of Coulee City, died November 12, 2020. She was 84 years old. Born on January 30, 1936 to Martin and Gladys Wahl in Arlington, Wash. Bev spent most of her life in Stanwood and moved to Coulee City soon after the death of her husband, Robert D. Betz.
She was a school lunch lady for over 20 years for the Stanwood School District until her retirement. In Coulee City, she played pinochle at the Senior Center and was a Reading Workshop tutor at the Coulee City Elementary.
Bev will be sadly missed by her daughters, Barb Thiry and Pete of Coulee City; Lynda Billings and Rick of Marysville; Donna Betz and Paul of Republic; Janet Emerson of Mesa, Ariz.; and her Dutch daughter Madelein Smeets and Guido of San Diego, Calif.; her son Daniel Betz and Stephanie of Lacey; and her sisters, Colleen Berg of Texas and Deanna and Gary Gockley of Spokane. Bev also leaves her granchildren, Erica Fuller of Coule City; Cory Cartensen and HP of Odessa; Amy Billings of Marysville; Chandler Emerson of Mesa, Ariz., plus her seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The youngest great-grandson, Grayson was always able to bring a smile to her face.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert, brother-in-law, Loren Berg;and her son-in-law, Tom Emerson.
Along with her many friends and loving family, Bev leaves the caring staff at McKay Healthcare and Rehab, who treated her like family. Thank you all, especially Amber, Niki and Carrie.
Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials and donations can be made to: MacKay Healthcare and Rehab-Activities Department, P.O. Box 819, Soap Lake, WA 98551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.