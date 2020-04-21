The family of Vicki Anderson sincerely appreciates the many cards, calls, flowers, and outpouring of love and support after her passing.
Your kind words and shared memories have been tremendously comforting at this very sad and unprecedented time in our lives.
Johnny Anderson
Kirsten, Jon, and Grace
Winter
Steve and Cindy
Sundberg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.