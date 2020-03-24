We would like to express our most sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to all those who expressed their sympathy with flowers, cards, prayers, food, the wonderful donations to the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Heart Fund and the many, many phone calls during the recent loss of our beloved wife, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The family of
Linda Melum
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.