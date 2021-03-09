Clara Kuechenmeister went home to her Lord and Savior February 21, 2021. She was born November 23, 1943 in Eidsora, Norway, the second of five children to Johan and Anna Heggem. Clara immigrated with her immediate family to the U.S. in 1949. Her parents and sister, Nansy, preceded her in death. Living siblings are Nils (Randi) Heggem, Herman (Ann) Heggem and JoAnn Boe.
Clara leaves behind her children James Joyce, Susie (Joyce) McQueen, Linda Kuechenmeister and Steve Kuechenmeister, her grandchildren Jesse McQueen and Jasper McQueen, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, Fred Kuechenmeister and children Catherine Joyce and Kathleen Kuechenmeister.
Clara was an active, lifetime member of Sons of Norway. She baked and cooked festive Norwegian foods such as lefse, krumkake, and fattigmann to name a few! She was able to go back to Norway three times for visits, which she cherished.
She started her working career as a nurse at Providence Hospital in Everett and later worked many years in the banking industry in Stanwood. After retirement, she and her husband moved to Madison, Minn., and became snowbirds, spending winters in southern Texas. In 2011, Clara moved back to Washington State and lived in Arlington to be near her children and other family members.
Not to waste time, she was always busy doing crafts. Some of her most recent favorites were quilting and painting. She also enjoyed needlework, knitting, crocheting, and too many others to mention. Clara was an avid reader and loved her book collection. She read an assortment of genres and read complete series of many different authors.
Clara will be deeply missed by family and friends both here in the US and in Norway. Due to the current restrictions, the immediate family is having a private luncheon.
