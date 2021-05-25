Claud William Bailey died peacefully with family surrounding him on April 29, 2021, age 89. Claud is survived by his three children, Bill (Somanith) Bailey of Dublin, Calif; Byron Bailey of Morgan Hill, Calif; and Jennifer (Fritz) Rupp of Victor, NY. Grandchildren Amber (Anthony) Synegal; Ashley (Kyle) Miller; Zane (Jessica) Bailey; Andrew (Ashley) Rupp; Mitchell Rupp; Allison Rupp; Trinity Bailey; Cienna Bailey; and Justice Bailey. Great-Grandchildren Camdyn Synegal; Braxton Synegal; Kallen Bailey; Karysn Bailey; Sawyer Synegal; and Beau Rupp; and two great-grandpuppies, Jack and Waylon. He is preceded in death by his wife Alice Marie Bailey (Nilsen) (1971); parents Claud Franklin Bailey (1988) and Lydia Margret Bailey (1998); daughter Tamara Lynn Bailey (2014) and sister Jessie Marie Bailey (2020).
Claud was born on Dec. 28, 1931, in Seattle, Wash., to Claud and Lydia Bailey. He graduated from Ballard High School in 1950 and joined the army that October where he eventually became a sergeant and fought in the Korean War. After his discharge in October 1953, he married Alice Nilsen, his high school sweetheart on Nov. 14, 1953. While living in Seattle, he dabbled in the commercial halibut fishing industry with his father-in-law, Emil Nilsen. Alice and Claud welcomed their child, Claud William Bailey Jr. (Bill) in 1954. After moving to Castro Valley, Calif. in 1955, Claud began working for American Can Company as an apprentice machinist and on completion of his apprenticeship was immediately promoted into a management position. Over the next three years, the couple bought their first home and welcomed two more children, Tamara Lynn Bailey in 1957 and Byron Leander Bailey in 1958. In 1962 Claud was promoted to assistant plant manager in Los Angeles and moved his family to Orange County. This is where they welcomed their fourth child, Jennifer Ann Bailey (Rupp) in 1966. Claud was transferred again in 1968 to Northern California to the Sun Garden Packing Plant so the Bailey family moved again and settled in San Jose, Calif.
After the death of his wife Alice in 1971, Claud received another promotion in 1976 with American Can Company as a plant manager in Fairport, New York. Claud and his two youngest children moved to Pittsford, New York and then eventually settled in Victor, New York where he retired from American Can Company in January 1988. Claud retired to his home state of Washington and moved to Camano Island in April 1989. He enjoyed 30 years in his home that looked out at the Puget Sound with his mother, sister, daughter Tami and granddaughter, Ashley; before moving to Brookdale Assisted Living in Stanwood in November 2017.
Claud's hobbies included watching sports, taking scenic drives, making the most delicious Swedish pancakes, and helping others. Claud loved a challenge and enjoyed puzzles, board games, and crossword puzzles. His appreciation for music stretched across the genres, but his true favorite was big band. He played the harmonica, accordion, and in his later years took up playing the organ. He was extremely witty and loved hearing and telling jokes and riddles. His family was his pride and joy, and he enjoyed the time he spent with them. He was an active and dedicated member of Camano Lutheran Church before his health and mobility decline made it difficult to attend. Claud was a true gentleman and had a big presence. He will be remembered by his loving heart and genuine kindness. He will be greatly missed.
A private inurnment service will be held on June 24, 2021, at Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Brookdale and Family Resource Home Care and the dialysis technicians at the Smokey Point Puget Sound Kidney Center for their dedication to his care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.