Clyde "Bud" Anthony Chappel was born to Clyde Chappel Sr. and Gladys Chappel, September 11, 1931 in Keewatin, Minn. After a brief illness, Bud passed away March 6, 2021 at the age of 89 years old.
Growing up in Northern Minnesota ignited Bud's love for the outdoors. As a boy, Buddy spent his days exploring the lakes and forests that surrounded him. Fishing, trapping, and hunting were among his favorite pastimes, and he proudly achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Sports were also an integral part of his childhood, especially baseball and hockey, and his playful nature carried on into his adult life. While he always dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player, Bud decided instead to enter the world of pharmacy and in 1953 graduated with a pharmaceutical degree from North Dakota State College in Fargo, N. D.
In 1949, Bud met his bride, Barbara Gleason, at Hibbing Junior College. They attended the Snowball Dance as their first date and were married in 1953. They would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this summer.
After college a good friend, Jack Horen, enticed Bud to come West in 1955, luring him out with tales of amazing fishing, hunting, and scenery. Bud always said that was one of the best decisions he ever made and shortly thereafter, his parents and sister, Marylu Chappel Odegard, moved here as well.
Bud began his career in the Skagit Valley at Wells Drug in downtown Mount Vernon. In 1962, he opened his own drug store, Chappel Drugs, and moved his family to Stanwood. Bud loved getting to know the community, he loved people. He could always put a smile on your face, but more often he was making you laugh. A practical jokester at times, he loved pulling pranks on his employees, as well as the occasional customer. After selling the drug store, he worked at a pharmacy in Burlington and eventually 'came full circle" back to Mount Vernon, working the last decade of his career. Bud filled his final prescription in 2015 when he officially retired at the age of 84. He loved his community and every day at work was a good day for Bud.
Bud's favorite place of all was his beach cabin on Camano Island. He spent countless hours on the water crabbing, fishing, and boating with family and friends. On land, he loved to build things, especially woodworking, and to make pancakes for all the beach kids. Gardening also brought him joy, growing copious amounts of green beans and red geraniums. Wherever he was, his voice was often heard far and wide, singing a tune while smoking his pipe.
Bud was special because of the way he made others feel. His playful spirit was magnetic and his consideration of others unparalleled. He is greatly loved and missed by his family and by all those he considered "family." There was just no one else like our Bubba. Bud's death leaves a hole in our family that will never be replaced.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Gladys Chappel; sister, Marylu Chappel Odegard; best friend and fishing partner, Bob Palmer.
Bud is survived by his bride, Barbara Chappel; his children Andy Chappel (Laura), Steve Chappel, Heidi Chappel (Lou), and Buff Walker (Dan). Grandchildren; Shea (Tom), Maggie, Sarah (Jay), Emily (Hans) and Stephen; along with dear family friends Roseann Lindell and family; Deanna McDowell and Barb Zelmer.
A private family graveside service for Bud will be held at the Scandinavian Cemetery in Stanwood, Wash. This summer, a celebration of life will be held at his favorite beach, Summerland.
The family is very grateful for the dedicated care given to Bud at both Skagit Valley Hospital and United General Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation for a scholarship in his name to a SHS graduate.
Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood, WA.
