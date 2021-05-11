Colletta Ione Shaughnessy of Camano Island was born on August 30, 1934 in Seattle, Wash., to Margaret and Derward Rolfe. Colletta passed away on May 2, 2021 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Tom Shaughnessy, as well as five children: Tom (Jana); Pat; Pam (Mike); Dean; and Gene (Jana), along with 12 grandchildren, Kelley Carman and Ryan Shaughnessy; Christopher Ross; Tyler and Sean Breum; Natalie, Amelia and Conrad Brown; Andra Flaherty, Kayla Govert, Kallen Randall, and Elle Brown, and 18 great- grandchildren.
The family moved to Camano Island in 1957 where over the years Colletta had many varied interests. When her children were young she was involved in Boy Scouts, Campfire Girls, PTA, taught Sunday School and loved to sing in the church choir at Camano Lutheran Church. She is now singing with the angels.
As her children grew older she became involved in the Women's Republican Club, and was known as the godmother of cards. She was an avid football fan with season tickets to the Washington Huskies and Seattle Seahawks.
She was a legal secretary in Mount Vernon and went on to be a confidential secretary to the Assistant Director of the Department of Transportation in Olympia. Upon retiring, many memorable years were spent in Brewster, Wash., where they built their second home. While in Brewster, Colletta enjoyed her time working in her flower beds and learning how to quilt. During this time she made many beautiful quilts including a unique quilt for each grandchild.
Colletta's final years were spent back on Camano Island where she was surrounded by her loving family. The family would like to say a very special thank you to Colletta's longtime caregiver, Lisa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.
