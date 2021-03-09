Cindy lived a beautiful life full of love and laughter, many adventures, great friendships, a loving family and a strong sense of the presence of God in her life.
A small memorial service was recently held for her. A larger service, post covid, will be scheduled later.
Cindy was born at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois to LoRee and Colonel Thomas Taggart. She had three older, now married, siblings, Ginny Phelps (Al), Tom Taggart (Marilyn) and John Taggart (Deborah).
Cindy was married to Ron Taggart-Deffinbaugh for 47 years. They were very happy together. Their two children, are married. Leilani Grobschmit to Adam and Skylar Deffinbaugh to Amber. Leilani's two sons, Walter and Freddie, added immeasurably to grandma Cindy's life.
Cindy worked for nearly 30 years as a counselor for the Stanwood Camano School District, mostly at Port Susan Middle. She loved her job. She loved the kids and was able to help many students and families get through difficult times. Cindy had many interests. She was a hiker, a biker, a gardener and avid reader. She was just as happy home alone being quiet as she was socializing with friends. Cindy had a remarkably big heart full of love and concern for others. She wrote encouraging notes, sent flowers, texts and prayers for many old friends and new acquaintances with health issues or other challenges. She touched many, many lives that way, especially during the past three years as she struggled with cancer. Cindy's courage and strength during this time was extraordinary. She was a model of faith, hope and love. She leaves a huge hole but her memory serves as an inspiration to live a life full of love for others, nature and God.
