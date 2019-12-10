David Little Rusk III, 90, of Camano Island, Wash., passed away Wednesday, November 27, with his family by his side.
Dave was born August 27, 1929 in Palisades, Colo., to James and Florence Rusk.
He met his wife, Phyllis, when he was 16 and she was 15. They were married on July 3, 1949 in National City, Calif. Dave was an entrepreneur and owned many businesses over the years.
Dave is survived by his wife Phyllis; son James; sister Florence; brother-in-law Mac; seven grandchildren: Danica, Noel (Stan), David VI, (Kayo), Jason (Carlos), Natwasha, Noah, and Kashmir; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son David IV and daughter-in-law Jackie.
A funeral mass will be held December 21, at 11 a.m. at St. Cecila Catholic Church in Stanwood.
