Dean J. Klett, of Newberg, Oregon, died on September 19, 2019.
Dean was born in Mount Vernon, WA and grew up in Stanwood, WA.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carrol, five children, eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday Oct 5th at 1pm at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Portland, OR.
Remembrances may be made to St. Luke or Providence Hospice Newberg.
