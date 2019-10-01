Dean J. Klett, of Newberg, Oregon, died on September 19, 2019.

He was born in Mount Vernon, Wash. and grew up in Stanwood, Wash.

Dean is survived by Carrol, his wife of 63 years; five children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Portland, Oregon.

Remembrances may be made to St. Luke or Providence Hospice Newberg.

