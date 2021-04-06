Delores Marie LaFave was born on January 8, 1931 in Edina, Minn. to Roger and Gladys Borey. After a long and beautiful life, died shortly before midnight on March 18, 2021 at the age of 90 following a long battle with cancer. It was difficult to battle, but mom did it with dignity, grace and a little stubbornness sprinkled in.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, L. Richard (Dick) LaFave, two brothers, Richard and Roger.
She leaves behind her children, Linda Clay, Michael LaFave and Lisa (Dale) Freerks, seven grandsons, John (Sara), Ryan (Jess), Nathan, Joshua (Konny) Matthew (Melissa), Christopher (Kayla), Jeffrey (Lauren) as well as ten great grandchildren.
Donations in her name can be sent to Providence Hospice of Snohomish County or Catholic Community Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.