Dennis "Denny" Fuller passed away suddenly at home on Camano, Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Born September 1953, he had a good full life. Denny valued his many friends and friendships.
He enjoyed living on Camano. He loved football and he loved his pugs. We had a lot of good times. Denny died a happy man.
This season's for you honey, go Hawks!
