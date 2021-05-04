Dennis James O'Keefe V, age 61, passed away April 20, 2021 in Everett, Wash.
Denny was born June 4, 1959 in Seattle, Wash., to Dennis and Cleo O'Keefe. Denny was the second oldest of six children. He grew up in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., and graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School.
Denny was a carpenter and worked most of his career for Sellen Construction Company.
Denny married Debbie in 1987. They had three children. They lived in Stanwood, Wash., and later Camano Island where they built their dream home.
Denny loved the outdoors, camping and fishing. He loved working outside and using his John Deer tractor. He was always starting a new project.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents Dennis and Cleo, and his beloved wife Debbie.
Denny is survived by his children. Daughters Kelly (Joey) Emel and Kristen (Annette) O'Keefe and son Dennis O'Keefe VI and step daughters Nicole Dafoe, Angela Dafoe and 12 grandchildren, also one brother and four sisters and many family and friends in the US, Canada, and Australia.
Memorial services were held.
Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.
