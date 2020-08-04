Our Beloved Diana has gone to be with our Lord and Savior.
Diana was born and raised in Stanwood, Wash., and then spent most of her adult life in Skagit County where she left us on earth and went to heaven leaving behind her husband Rick, son Ethan, brothers Duane and Steve Martin, sister Sue Harrison, and many family and friends.
Diana enjoyed flower growing and making arrangement, painting, family gatherings and camping.
She will be missed dearly.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal.
Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
We love you Sis!
Services on hold because of COVID19.
