Dianne was born in San Diego, Calif. She lived in various places growing up with her dad being a Navy pilot. She graduated from Stanwood High School and soon married Vernon Lund. They settled in Stanwood, Wash., and raised four children.
Dianne worked many jobs throughout her life but due to her love of coffee, working at Seattle's Best Coffee was her favorite. Family was everything and she was involved with various activities with her children from sports, Camp Fire and family trips to Canada. Helping others and quilting were some of the passions she enjoyed for many years.
Dianne is survived by her four children: Pam (Don) Young, Trish Williams, Pene Lund and Scott (Joyce) Lund. She had three grandchildren Ashley (Matt) Luzenski, Carissa Dollente and Casey (Kelsey) Sousa. She had two great-grandchildren Kyara and Kourtney and nephews Mike and Danny Fortson.
In Lieu of flowers, follow in Dianne's footsteps and donate to your favorite charity.
A celebration of life for Dianne will be held at a later date.
