Elinor M. Zonneveld has gone to be with John in heaven. She passed at 12:30 a.m. on July 29, 2019.
She leaves two daughters, Kathy Ratkowski of Odessa, Wash., and Pat Major (Elvin) of Camano Island, Wash., and one son, Peter Zonneveld (Carrie) of Marysville, Wash.; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Family and friends celebrated her life during a family reunion on August 4 in Concrete, Wash.
