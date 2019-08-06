Elinor M. Zonneveld has gone to be with John in heaven. She passed at 12:30 a.m. on July 29, 2019.

She leaves two daughters, Kathy Ratkowski of Odessa, Wash., and Pat Major (Elvin) of Camano Island, Wash., and one son, Peter Zonneveld (Carrie) of Marysville, Wash.; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Family and friends celebrated her life during a family reunion on August 4 in Concrete, Wash.

