On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Esther Marie Hanson, went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 92, surrounded by family. She was loved by many and was a great role model of Christian love to all.
Esther was born August 25, 1928 to Norwegian immigrants, Knute and Gertrude Mjoen, at the Anderson place in Molson, Wash. After she was born, the family returned to their home in the Cedarhome area of Stanwood. She attended school in Stanwood graduating in 1946. She then attended Western Washington University, graduating with a degree in teaching. She taught elementary school at Lincoln school in Stanwood. After a few years she stopped teaching to focus on being a full time mother. In the 1970's she started a new career working at Northwest Veterinary Clinic in Stanwood. She retired in 1993.
Grandma was beloved by all her grandchildren. She was a confidante, cookie maker, and just all-around good grandma. To her family, she was the keeper of family traditions such as lutefisk and lefse on Christmas Eve, fried chicken and Easter egg hunts for 40 plus people on Easter and the place to gather for coffee, cookies, Chex mix and a visit. She was a prayer warrior with a list of no less than 80 prayer requests at a time that she kept in her head.
On July 24, 1949 she married the love of her life, Orville Hanson. The love and respect they had for each other was something special. Their love produced three amazing children, Patty (Joe) Linduska, Nick (Sharon) Hanson and Karen (Rob) Buchanan. Esther was preceded in death by her husband Orville, her sister Sylvia Sill and her parents Knute and Gertrude Mjoen.
She is survived by her children Patty, Nick and Karen, her grandchildren Emily, Tristan, Jason, Erik, Andrew and Abby, her great grandchildren Poppy, Bodin, Bridger, Paige, Elliott, Louis and Finnley and her brother, John Mjoen. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and her lifelong friend, Margaret Utgard.
A special thanks to her caregiver, friend, and partner in crime, Cathy Huntington and her neighbors and friends, Anne and Mike Jones. They were all like family to her.
The world lost a wonderful Christian woman, but Heaven gained an angel. We are at peace knowing she had a long and fruitful life and is now in Heaven with the Lord and those loved ones that have gone before her. We love you forever Mom. Memory Eternal. Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.
