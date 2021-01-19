Joy Getty age 87 of Camano Island, Wash., passed away Monday, January 11. She is survived by her husband Patrick Getty, brother Gary Land, her son Chris Huddleson and step children Jolynn Carpenter, Lisa Jackson, and Jason Getty. She was a grandmother and great-grandmother to many.
Joy was born February 19, 1933 in Faith, S.D., to Francis and Yerby Land. She was the middle child of six. She was a stewardess for United Airlines in her early adult years before retiring from Bank of America.
Joy was loved by all active in her church, Camano Chapel and golfing at Camaloch where she and her husband Pat lived since 1979.
Joy loved family and enjoyed many reunions with her brothers and sisters spread across the US.
Joy had a kind heart and enjoyed helping out whether it was with church or her neighbors.
Her family likes to envision Joy joining a party in heaven with her siblings whom have gone before her.
Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood, WA.
