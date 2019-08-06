Services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 26900 78th Ave. NW, Stanwood. 

A Celebration of Life will follow from 1-5 p.m. at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood.

In lieu of flowers or gifts please donate to the American Legion Post 92.

