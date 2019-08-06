Services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 26900 78th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
A Celebration of Life will follow from 1-5 p.m. at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
In lieu of flowers or gifts please donate to the American Legion Post 92.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.