Born to Marie and Alvin Swenson in Brainard, Minnesota, Swede Swenson grew up in Seattle. He graduated from Edmonds High School in 1954.
His working years were spent driving truck for System Transfer and Storage in Seattle. Retirement years were spent traveling and spending time with his family and friends of whom he was so fond. He enjoyed living on Camano Island and in Surprise, Arizona.
Swede is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dianne, sons Terry (Dawna) Swenson of Lynnwood and Jeff (CaroleAnn) Swenson of Camano Island; also daughter Lauri Lee of Camano Island. Swede is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by daughter Vicki Lynn Swenson.
His family welcomes everyone to come and share memories of Swede at a Celebration of Life, 1-4 p.m. Aug. 17 at American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th St., Stanwood, WA 98292.
Suggested memorial donations may be made to Stanwood American Legion Frank Hancock Post 92.
