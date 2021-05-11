Gloria (Carter) Gladu died peacefully at home on April 25. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Frank Gladu, two daughters, Debra Parsons (husband Dennis), Sheree Golden, grandson Kyle and great-granddaughter Lilly.
Gloria was born in Valley Wash., on December 17, 1935. She graduated from Valley High School and attended Kinman College in Spokane.
She was a gifted country/western singer appearing on a weekly television program in Kennewick, Wash. After spending 20 years in Upstate New York, Gloria and her family returned to the Northwest in the late 70's. Gloria was an excellent cook and won many culinary awards. She loved music, travel and visited many parts of the world.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
