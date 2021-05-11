It is with sadness that we announce Greg's passing after suffering a head injury May 2020.
Greg was born in Seattle to William and Dorothy Weir. As a toddler he roamed the Alaska tundra in Platnum, Alaska.
He grew up in Edmonds and graduated from Woodway High School.
Greg loved the water and was known to dive off the Edmonds Ferry Dock. He liked fast boats, fishing, crabbing and clam digging.
He spent time on a commercial fishing boat. The majority of Greg's work was in the construction industry. His specialty was installing carpets and flooring.
Greg was preceded in death by his big brother William (Bill) Weir of Anchorage, Alaska.
He is survived by his daughter Roberta, sister Carol, three nieces and two nephews. A private service will be held at a later date.
